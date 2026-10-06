Houthis Strike Two Saudi Airports in New Wave of Attacks

Three people were injured and limited damage was reported after two Saudi airports were targeted in attacks as fighting between Saudi-backed Yemeni forces and Iran-backed Houthi fighters intensified, Saudi authorities said.

Reuters reported on Monday that airports in Jazan and Najran were targeted in two attacks that evening, according to Saudi Arabia’s aviation authority. The authority said it was assessing damage at King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jazan and Najran International Airport and had increased measures to protect passengers, staff and civil aviation facilities.

The attacks came as Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces launched a major offensive to retake territory from the Houthis following weeks of rebel advances. Saudi Arabia has increased airstrikes in support of the campaign, according to Reuters.

The Houthis have responded with missile and drone attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia, including airports, oil facilities and military sites. The group has also claimed responsibility for attacks on additional Saudi targets.

The renewed fighting has expanded the conflict beyond Yemen’s western coast and increased security concerns around Saudi Arabia’s southern regions and critical infrastructure. The escalation also comes as Saudi-backed forces advance toward the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea coastal areas, which are important for regional trade and energy shipments.

Saudi authorities have not reported major disruption to airport operations from the latest attacks, while emergency teams and relevant agencies were deployed following the incidents. The three injured people were reportedly taken to hospital for treatment.

The escalation marks another serious deterioration in the long-running Yemen conflict, with Saudi Arabia supporting forces opposed to the Houthis and the group continuing to threaten Saudi territory with missiles and drones. The renewed hostilities have also raised concerns about the potential impact on regional security and commercial shipping through the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb.