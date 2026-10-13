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Houthis Shoot Down Saudi Military Drone in Yemen

By Fidel Rahmati
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Immigration News

Fidel Rahmati
Fidel Rahmatihttps://www.khaama.com
Fidai Rahmati is the editor and content writer for Khaama Press. You may follow him at Twitter @FidelRahmati

Yemen’s Houthi movement has claimed that it shot down a Saudi-operated Wing Loong II drone over Saada province in northern Yemen, amid escalating clashes and a series of Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi territory.

Yahya Saree, the group’s military spokesperson, announced the alleged shootdown on Tuesday, October 13, saying the aircraft had been targeted while carrying out what he described as “hostile missions.” He said Houthi forces used an “appropriate weapon” to bring it down.

The announcement comes amid a sharp escalation in Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. In recent days, the group has claimed missile and drone strikes against King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Abha International Airport and Khamis Mushait Air Base, as well as Saudi military installations and facilities operated by state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco.

Saudi authorities have reported casualties and damage from attacks on Riyadh’s airport, while the Saudi military has said its air defences intercepted incoming missiles.

The attacks have prompted Saudi Arabia to suspend operations at King Khalid International Airport and announce a response to the strikes. The latest escalation has also raised concerns about civilian safety, air travel and the security of critical infrastructure in the kingdom.

The confrontation is unfolding alongside intensified fighting in Yemen, where government forces backed by Saudi Arabia have launched operations against Houthi positions in several areas, including Al-Jawf, Taiz and the western coastal region.

The Houthis have also reported Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemeni territory. The renewed fighting threatens to widen the conflict and further destabilise regional security.

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