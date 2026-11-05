Houthi fighters and military vehicles in Yemen, illustrating the movement’s military presence amid renewed tensions with Saudi Arabia.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement has demanded $51 billion in compensation and formal recognition as the country’s rulers in negotiations with Saudi Arabia aimed at ending hostilities, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, November 5, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The Houthis said the money would compensate for years of Saudi-led airstrikes and a prolonged blockade, according to the report. Although other figures have since been discussed, the proposed settlement would still involve payments amounting to tens of billions of dollars.

Saudi Arabia reportedly approached the Houthis to explore the possibility of a negotiated halt to the conflict after the group intensified attacks on Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea and seized strategic territory overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital maritime passage connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

The demands would present a major political challenge for Riyadh. Recognizing the Houthis as Yemen’s rulers would effectively legitimize a movement that Saudi Arabia has fought for years and that controls large parts of the country, while weakening the internationally recognized Yemeni government backed by the kingdom.

The negotiations are taking place amid a renewed escalation in Yemen’s conflict. Recent Houthi advances have brought the group closer to Aden, the interim seat of Yemen’s internationally recognized government, while attacks on Saudi territory and infrastructure have increased pressure on the kingdom.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is reportedly reluctant to enter a comprehensive agreement without stronger military leverage against the Houthis. However, sending additional Saudi forces into Yemen could result in heavy casualties and domestic criticism, according to the WSJ report.

The kingdom also faces limited support from regional partners. The United Arab Emirates has withdrawn from the anti-Houthi campaign, while Pakistan has rejected reports that it would take part in offensive operations inside Yemen. The United States has also declined direct military involvement, the report said.

The conflict has broader regional implications because of the Houthis’ relationship with Iran and their ability to threaten Saudi infrastructure and shipping routes. Reuters reported in October that Iranian support, including intelligence and targeting assistance, had helped the group conduct more sophisticated attacks against Saudi Arabia.

Any agreement would therefore involve more than financial compensation. It would raise questions about the Houthis’ political status, the future of Yemen’s internationally recognized government and security along Saudi Arabia’s southern border.

No final agreement has been announced. The reported demands remain part of the negotiations and should not be interpreted as terms accepted by Saudi Arabia.