Houthis Claim Saudi F-15 Fighter Jet Shot Down Hours After Mecca Drone Interception

Yemen’s Houthi movement claimed Tuesday that it shot down a Saudi Arabian F-15 fighter jet over Marib province, while Saudi Arabia’s military coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone that was heading toward the airspace around Mecca.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the Saudi fighter was targeted and brought down during operations over Marib, a strategically important province in northern Yemen where fighting between Houthi forces and the internationally recognized Yemeni government has intensified in recent weeks. Saree did not provide evidence to support the claim, and the Houthis have previously announced the downing of Saudi military aircraft during the conflict.

Saudi authorities have not confirmed or denied the claim. As of Wednesday, there has been no official statement from the Saudi Ministry of Defense regarding the alleged loss of an F-15 aircraft or the condition of its pilot.

In a separate announcement, the Saudi-led coalition said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone that was flying toward the Mecca region. Coalition officials described the drone as a threat to civilians and said it was neutralized before entering the city’s airspace.

The coalition said the attempted drone attack represented the second effort by the Houthis to threaten Mecca since a missile attack in 2017, calling the security of Islam’s holiest city a “red line” that would be defended at all costs.

Houthi officials rejected the accusation. Hazam al-Asad, a member of the group’s political bureau, said claims that the Houthis had targeted Mecca were “a disgusting lie” that had been repeated before and was intended to mislead public opinion. He insisted the group does not threaten Islamic holy sites.

The conflicting claims come as fighting between Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces and the Iran-aligned Houthis has escalated along Yemen’s western coast and in Marib. The Houthis have increased missile and drone attacks against Saudi territory and military positions, while the Saudi-led coalition has responded with airstrikes targeting Houthi infrastructure and launch sites.

The war in Yemen, which began in 2014 after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, has evolved into one of the Middle East’s longest-running conflicts. Despite periods of reduced violence and international mediation efforts, hostilities have intensified again in recent weeks, raising concerns about regional security and the potential disruption of maritime routes in the Red Sea.