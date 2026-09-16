Houthis Claim Missile and Drone Strikes on Saudi Aramco Facilities, Air Base

Armed Yemeni supporters of the Iran-backed Houthi movement brandish their weapons during a protest against US strikes on Iran in Sanaa on July 10, 2026. Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on July 10 said the conflict with the United States would not end with Tehran’s surrender, after hostilities between the decades-old foes resumed this week with tit-for-tat attacks. (Photo by Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP)

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement said it launched ballistic missile and drone attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities in the Red Sea port city of Yanbu and targeted a Saudi military air base in Khamis Mushait, describing the operations as retaliation for hundreds of Saudi airstrikes in Yemen.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group carried out two large-scale operations using “dozens of ballistic missiles and drones” against Aramco’s facilities in Yanbu, claiming the strikes caused fires and significant damage. He also said ballistic missiles targeted the Khamis Mushait air base in southern Saudi Arabia. Saudi authorities had not confirmed either attack or reported damage to the facilities.

Saree claimed Saudi Arabia had carried out more than 450 airstrikes across Yemen during the week, including attacks on Houthi-controlled areas in Marib, Taiz, Al Hudaydah and other provinces. He said the Houthi attacks were a direct response to what he described as Saudi “aggression” and warned that operations against Saudi targets would continue.

Yanbu is one of Saudi Arabia’s most strategically important oil export hubs. The city serves as the terminus of the kingdom’s East-West Pipeline, allowing crude oil to reach the Red Sea without passing through the Strait of Hormuz, making it a critical alternative export route during regional crises.

Saudi Arabia has not officially responded to the Houthis’ latest claims. Reuters reported that Riyadh had not confirmed strikes on either Yanbu or Khamis Mushait, while previous Houthi claims of successful attacks have not always been independently verified.

The renewed attacks come as fighting in Yemen has intensified following the collapse of a ceasefire and amid broader regional tensions linked to the U.S.-Iran conflict. Houthi forces have expanded operations along Yemen’s Red Sea coast, while Saudi airstrikes have increased in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

The escalation has raised concerns over the security of key maritime routes, including the Bab al-Mandab Strait, through which a significant share of global trade and energy shipments passes. Attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure have also fueled concerns about disruptions to regional oil exports and global energy markets.

Saudi authorities earlier said they intercepted a drone near the holy city of Mecca, calling any attempted attack on Islam’s holiest sites a “red line.” The Houthis denied targeting Mecca, saying the allegation was false and insisting their operations were directed at military and strategic targets.

The United Nations has warned that the renewed Saudi-Houthi conflict risks worsening Yemen’s humanitarian crisis and further destabilizing the Middle East, as regional powers continue to exchange military strikes across multiple fronts.