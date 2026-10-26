King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, amid reported Houthi missile and drone attacks.

Yemen’s Houthi group has claimed responsibility for missile and drone attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and pumping stations along Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline, while Saudi authorities reported intercepting a ballistic missile headed toward the capital.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a post on X early Monday, October 26, that a ballistic missile had targeted King Khalid International Airport and drones had attacked pumping stations along the strategic East-West pipeline. He claimed the attacks struck their intended targets, but the claims have not been independently verified.

The Saudi-led coalition said its air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched toward Riyadh. The announcement confirmed an attempted missile attack on the capital, but did not verify the Houthis’ claim that the airport had been hit.

Saudi authorities had not immediately confirmed damage to the oil pipeline’s pumping stations or issued an official response to the Houthis’ claim about the drone attacks, according to reports.

The East-West pipeline is a key part of Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure, transporting crude from the kingdom’s eastern oil-producing region toward the Red Sea. Any disruption could affect the movement of oil and regional energy supplies.

The reported attacks come amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, with both sides reporting military operations in recent days.