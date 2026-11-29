Saudi Arabia .

Yemen’s Houthi group has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks on Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh and key energy facilities, as Saudi air defences reported intercepting missiles targeting several parts of the kingdom.

Yahya Saree, the Houthi military spokesperson, said in a statement published on X early Sunday, November 29, that the group had carried out five military operations against Saudi targets over the previous 48 hours. He described the attacks as retaliation for Saudi military strikes against Yemen.

According to Saree, the operations targeted Riyadh, the southwestern cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait, Jazan province, the Hawiyah gas plant in the Eastern Province, areas south of Al-Ahsa, and the Al-Shuqaiq and Jazan power stations.

The Houthis claimed their attacks had successfully struck their intended targets and caused extensive damage. However, these claims have not been independently verified, and Saudi authorities have not confirmed damage to the facilities identified by the group.

In a separate development, the Saudi-led coalition said its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed several missiles launched towards the kingdom, including projectiles targeting Riyadh and the Eastern Province. Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki said debris from intercepted missiles fell without causing civilian casualties in the Eastern Province.

Reuters reported on Saturday that Saudi air defences had also intercepted a cruise missile directed towards Riyadh and a ballistic missile targeting Al-Shuqaiq in Jazan province. The interceptions came as the Houthis claimed attacks against King Khalid International Airport, the Jazan refinery and other energy infrastructure.

The escalation has also raised concerns about the security of Saudi Arabia’s energy sector. On Thursday, a projectile struck the Jazan refinery, killing a Nepalese worker, injuring several others and temporarily disrupting some operations, according to Saudi authorities. The facility, operated by Saudi Aramco, has a processing capacity of approximately 400,000 barrels per day.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition announced a military operation to destroy what it described as resources supporting Houthi missile and drone attacks. It did not identify the targets or specify where the operation took place.

The latest exchanges reflect a renewed escalation in hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, which intensified after a period of relative calm following the 2022 truce. Cross-border attacks have increased since fighting resumed in July 2026, with Saudi Arabia carrying out airstrikes against Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.

The renewed confrontation threatens to widen the conflict and increase risks to civilian infrastructure, energy facilities and regional security.