A general view shows Ras Tannura’s oil production plant near Dammam in Saudi Arabia’s eastern province, 27 December 2004. The world’s number one producer and exporter, which already sits on 261 billion barrels of oil reserves, hopes to increase recoverable oil reserves by 200 billion barrels. Saudi Arabia’s oil reserves make up a quarter of the global total. (Photo by BILAL QABALAN / AFP)

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Tuesday it had struck Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil refinery with a ballistic missile, raising concerns over the security of a key oil export facility amid escalating regional hostilities.

According to Reuters on Tuesday, the Houthis’ military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, claimed the attack caused a fire at the complex on the Gulf coast, which includes a major oil refinery and shipping terminal. Saudi authorities had not immediately confirmed the strike, while Bloomberg News reported that a fire near the terminal had been contained.

Ras Tanura has a refining capacity of about 550,000 barrels per day and is one of Saudi Arabia’s key oil export hubs. The facility was temporarily shut during the early months of the Iran war as a precaution, Reuters reported. Saudi oil exports rely heavily on the ports of Ras Tanura on the Gulf and Yanbu on the Red Sea.

The Houthis also claimed to have targeted two military transport aircraft at Najran Airport and an airbase in Khamis Mushait. There was no immediate Saudi confirmation of those claims.

Saudi civil defence authorities briefly issued an air-raid alert in Riyadh on Tuesday afternoon. The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government said it had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched toward the Saudi capital.

The Houthis further said they had repelled an advance by forces they described as Saudi-backed near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a strategic passage linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. Earlier this month, Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces reportedly pushed the Houthis out of coastal areas they had seized in September, weakening the group’s control over part of a vital maritime route.

The latest developments come amid worsening tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, with attacks on energy infrastructure and military targets increasing concerns about disruptions to regional oil supplies and shipping. The wider conflict has also raised fears of a broader confrontation involving other regional powers.

On Monday, officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan met Iranian officials in Tehran in an effort to reduce regional tensions, Reuters reported. Egypt’s parliament also authorised the country’s military to help defend Saudi Arabia if requested, according to the report.