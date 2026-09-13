Houthi Claims Missile and Drone Strike on Saudi Military Base as Yemen Conflict Escalates

Yemen’s Houthi movement claimed on Sunday that it launched a missile and drone attack targeting a Saudi military base in the kingdom’s southern border region, saying the operation struck military infrastructure linked to operations against Yemen.

Yahya Saree, the Houthi military spokesperson, said in a statement posted on X that the group targeted Sharurah military base in southern Saudi Arabia using ballistic missiles and drones. He claimed the attack hit weapons depots as well as command-and-control centers overseeing military operations against Yemen.

Saree did not specify when the attack took place or provide evidence supporting the group’s claims. Saudi authorities have not immediately confirmed the reported strike or announced casualties or damage at the base.

The Houthis warned that any continuation of Saudi military operations against Yemen would be met with broader and more intense attacks deeper inside Saudi territory. The group has repeatedly issued similar warnings during previous phases of the conflict.

Sharurah, located near Saudi Arabia’s border with Yemen, has been targeted by Houthi missiles and drones on multiple occasions since the conflict escalated in 2015. Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in air defense systems to counter cross-border attacks targeting military facilities, airports and energy infrastructure.

The latest claim comes as fighting in Yemen continues despite intermittent ceasefire efforts. The internationally recognized Yemeni government, backed by Saudi Arabia, has accused the Iran-aligned Houthis of intensifying missile and drone attacks on government-controlled areas along the Red Sea coast in recent weeks.

The Houthis have expanded their military operations beyond Yemen over the past year, launching attacks they say are linked to regional tensions involving Israel and the United States. Those operations have targeted shipping routes in the Red Sea as well as military targets in neighboring countries, drawing retaliatory strikes from the United States and its allies.

The conflict in Yemen has entered its second decade, with repeated cross-border attacks, humanitarian crises and stalled peace negotiations continuing to undermine prospects for a lasting political settlement.