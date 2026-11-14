Hormuz Shipping Traffic Remains 65% Below Pre-War Levels

Commercial oil tankers and cargo vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz near the Iranian coastline, highlighting continued maritime disruption and security tensions in the strategic waterway.

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains 65 percent below pre-war levels, despite continued vessel movements.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) recorded 139 outbound and 169 inbound vessel transits during the seven-day period ending November 11, according to figures reported by Al Jazeera on Saturday, November 14.

The latest figures show a decline in outbound traffic compared with the previous week, when 170 vessels left the strait, while inbound traffic increased from 155 to 169 vessels. Despite these movements, overall shipping activity remains significantly below its pre-conflict level.

The UKMTO also reported eight maritime security incidents during the reporting period. Five occurred in the Strait of Hormuz, two in the Persian Gulf and one in the Gulf of Oman.

Since the conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran began on February 28, the British maritime monitoring agency has recorded 163 conflict-related maritime incidents, including 141 reports of damage to vessels.

The continued disruption comes amid repeated attacks on commercial shipping and heightened security concerns in one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes.

Reuters reported on November 10 that at least 10 ships had been hit during the first 10 days of November, following 37 attacks in October, the highest monthly total since the conflict began. The agency also reported that attacks on vessels and energy infrastructure continued despite diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions.

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is a critical international shipping corridor for oil and other energy supplies, making disruptions to maritime traffic a concern for global trade and energy markets.

Despite some recovery in vessel movements, the latest figures indicate that commercial shipping through the waterway has yet to return to normal levels.

The latest UKMTO figures also highlight the difference between the recovery in energy exports and the continued disruption to commercial shipping. According to a November 13 report by maritime news outlet gCaptain, Gulf oil exports, excluding Oman, reached 18.4 million barrels per day in October, recovering to within 26 percent of pre-war levels. However, vessel traffic through Hormuz remained substantially lower.

The shipping figures combine movements tracked through the Automatic Identification System (AIS) with US-reported facilitated transits, including vessels that do not broadcast AIS signals. UKMTO said it could not independently verify the US-reported figures.

In its November 12 advisory, the Joint Maritime Information Center maintained a severe regional maritime threat assessment, reporting further attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and the surrounding Gulf waters.