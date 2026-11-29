At least nine people were killed and 28 injured after a passenger bus plunged into a ravine following a collision with a pickup truck in Honduras.

Reuters reported on Sunday, November 29, that the accident occurred on Saturday along a steep, winding highway in the Comayagua department, at a location known as Cuesta de la Virgen.

According to Honduras’ firefighting department, the victims included the bus driver, three other men and five women. A rescue worker said several passengers were thrown from the bus as it plunged into the ravine.

The bus, operated by Transporte Carolina, was travelling from the capital, Tegucigalpa, towards La Esperanza, approximately 170 kilometres west. Around 50 people were reportedly on board, according to additional media reports.

More than 15 injured passengers were taken to Santa Teresa Hospital in Comayagua, while two people with serious injuries were transferred to medical facilities in Tegucigalpa.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Honduran President Nasry Asfura expressed condolences to the victims’ families and instructed authorities to provide medical assistance to the injured.

The accident highlights Honduras’ persistent road safety challenges. According to figures reported by Honduran authorities, road accidents had killed more than 1,800 people nationwide by late November 2026, making traffic incidents the country’s second-leading cause of violent deaths after homicides.