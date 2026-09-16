HIV Cases Rise Sharply in Afghanistan as Health Officials Warn of Growing Public Health Threat

Health officials in Afghanistan say at least 286 new HIV infections have been recorded across the country since March 2025, warning that the number of cases has risen significantly compared with previous years and that many infections remain undiagnosed.

Officials at the Afghan-Japan Hospital in Kabul, one of Afghanistan’s main centers for HIV diagnosis and treatment, said 86 positive cases were identified during the past five months alone. They described the increase as part of a broader upward trend in HIV infections nationwide.

Mohammad Khan Hedayat, head of the HIV/AIDS department at the Afghan-Japan Hospital, said the number of registered patients has nearly doubled over recent years.

“In 2022, we registered 81 patients during the entire year. Last year, that figure increased to 200, and in the past five months alone we have registered 86 new patients,” Hedayat said.

The latest figures add to growing concerns about HIV surveillance in Afghanistan. Previously published health data showed that more than 82,000 people underwent HIV testing during 2025, with about 300 positive cases identified by the end of October.

Thousands Estimated to Be Living With HIV

The United Nations has previously warned that the official figures likely represent only a fraction of the country’s HIV burden.

Deena Patel, HIV Project Manager with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), said international estimates indicate that approximately 13,000 people are living with HIV in Afghanistan, while only a limited number have been diagnosed through the country’s healthcare system.

Health experts say many people infected with HIV remain unaware of their status because of limited testing, social stigma and restricted access to healthcare services, particularly outside major cities.

According to UNDP, the highest number of diagnosed cases has been reported among people who inject drugs using shared needles, as well as among prison populations, where access to prevention and treatment services remains limited.

Limited Awareness and Access to Treatment

Medical professionals say HIV is transmitted through infected blood, unprotected sexual contact and from mother to child during pregnancy, childbirth or breastfeeding.

Although there is currently no cure for HIV, doctors emphasize that the virus can be effectively controlled through lifelong antiretroviral therapy (ART), allowing people living with HIV to lead longer and healthier lives while reducing the risk of transmission.

Public health officials have urged greater awareness, expanded voluntary testing and improved access to treatment to prevent further spread of the virus in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan recorded its first confirmed HIV case in 1989. Since then, about 400 people have died from AIDS-related illnesses, according to figures previously cited by UNDP. International health organizations continue to warn that conflict, displacement, poverty and limited healthcare infrastructure increase the country’s vulnerability to HIV and other infectious diseases.