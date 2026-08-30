Historic Diamond Necklace Linked to Egypt’s Queen Nazli Stolen From Vienna Museum

A historic diamond necklace once worn by Queen Nazli of Egypt has been stolen from the Museum of Applied Arts (MAK) in Vienna, with Austrian police searching for two men suspected of smashing a display case and fleeing with the valuable jewellery.

The robbery took place on Thursday afternoon, August 27. Police said the two suspects entered the museum after purchasing tickets before breaking the display case and taking the necklace. Security cameras captured images of both men without masks, and police have released the footage in an effort to identify them. Investigators also suspect that one of the men may have been carrying a firearm.

The suspects fled toward Stadtpark, near the museum. Police deployed search dogs in Vienna and Lower Austria, while forensic investigators examined evidence from the scene and surveillance footage. No one was injured during the robbery.

The stolen necklace is made of platinum and diamonds, with the stones weighing more than 200 carats in total. It was part of an exhibition of jewellery by French luxury house Van Cleef & Arpels and was created for Egypt’s former royal family.

The necklace has particular historical significance. Queen Nazli wore it in 1939 at the wedding of her daughter, Princess Fawzia, to Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, then Crown Prince of Iran, in Cairo. Pahlavi became Iran’s shah two years later.

The necklace was valued at between $3.6 million and $4.6 million at an auction around a decade ago, although its current market value may differ. Its historical provenance could also make recovery and resale particularly complicated.

Lilli Hollein, director of the Museum of Applied Arts, described the theft as a “severe blow” to the institution. She said special security measures had been put in place for the exhibition in cooperation with Van Cleef & Arpels and that museum staff followed established security procedures when the theft occurred.

The robbery comes amid growing concern over high-profile museum thefts across Europe. Europol has warned that organised criminals are increasingly targeting cultural institutions and that museum thefts are becoming more aggressive and, in some cases, violent.

Police have not yet announced any arrests and continue to investigate the identities of the suspects, the whereabouts of the necklace and whether the robbery was part of a wider organised operation.