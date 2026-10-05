Herat Battery Company Exports $2 Million Battery Shipment to Arab Markets

A battery manufacturing company in Afghanistan’s western Herat province has exported a shipment of batteries worth $2 million to Arab markets, marking its fourth export consignment to the region, company officials said.

The shipment, produced by Green Energy Plus, was exported under a major commercial contract, according to Abdul Matin Qalandari, head of the company.

Qalandari said the company’s batteries meet required quality standards and are sold with a one-year warranty. He added that the factory has the capacity to supply the domestic market while also expanding exports to foreign markets.

The company produces about 4,000 batteries a day and provides employment for around 550 people, according to company and local officials. Afghanistan’s government administration previously said the Green Energy Plus factory was established with an investment of about $30 million and employs more than 530 workers.

The latest shipment follows an earlier export by the company to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. TOLOnews reported that the first shipment weighed about 27 tonnes and was valued at more than $40,000. The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has previously said it plans to expand Afghanistan battery exports to Central Asian and African markets.

The expansion of battery exports comes as manufacturers in Herat seek to increase the regional presence of locally produced goods. Local officials say products from factories in Herat’s industrial park are being exported to a growing number of foreign markets, although producers continue to face challenges related to banking, transport and access to international markets.

The company said it plans to seek additional foreign markets while continuing to supply batteries to customers across Afghanistan. The latest export provides another example of Afghan manufacturers seeking to expand beyond the domestic market and increase industrial exports.