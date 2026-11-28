The New York Times reports that newly released CIA documents suggest Gulbuddin Hekmatyar’s son-in-law was waterboarded at a secret Kabul prison.

Newly released documents suggest that the CIA waterboarded Ghairat Bahir, the son-in-law of former Afghanistan prime minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, at a secret detention facility in Kabul in 2012, according to The New York Times.

The documents, obtained by the newspaper through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, include an account from a former CIA contract interpreter who told FBI investigators in 2012 that he had witnessed a man identified as “Bahir” being subjected to waterboarding at the facility.

The interpreter said the prisoner was strapped to a board tilted towards water, while three or four people carried out the procedure. According to the FBI account, the incident took place in a confined hallway inside the secret prison. The witness said he saw the incident while passing through but did not personally participate.

The interpreter also identified the detainee as a relative of Hekmatyar, pointing to a possible connection with Ghairat Bahir, his son-in-law and a senior figure in Hezb-e Islami Afghanistan. However, the documents do not conclusively establish the prisoner’s identity.

Bahir was arrested during a raid in Islamabad, Pakistan, in 2002 and subsequently appeared in CIA records relating to detainees subjected to so-called enhanced interrogation techniques.

The alleged waterboarding took place at the CIA’s secret detention facility north of Kabul, known as the Salt Pit or Detention Site Cobalt. The site was part of the agency’s network of covert prisons established after the September 11, 2001, attacks.

The disclosure is significant because the CIA has officially acknowledged waterboarding only three detainees: Abu Zubaydah, a senior al-Qaeda figure; Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused of masterminding the September 11 attacks; and Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, accused of planning the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole, a US Navy destroyer.

The newly released records suggest that the practice may have extended beyond the two detention sites in Thailand and Poland where the agency had previously acknowledged using the technique.

The documents emerged from an investigation led by former US special prosecutor John Durham into the CIA’s interrogation programme and the destruction of videotapes documenting waterboarding sessions between 2008 and 2012. The investigation concluded without criminal charges.

Waterboarding involves restraining a prisoner and pouring water over a cloth covering the person’s face to simulate drowning. The technique has been widely condemned as torture and became a major source of controversy surrounding US counterterrorism operations after the September 11 attacks.