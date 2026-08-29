Hegseth Denies Report He Is Considering 2028 Presidential Run

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has denied a report that he has privately discussed a possible bid for the 2028 presidential election, after NBC News cited two people familiar with the matter as saying he and his wife had raised the prospect in recent months.

NBC News reported that Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer Hegseth, had discussed a potential presidential campaign with close friends and people in their circle. The report did not say that Hegseth had formally decided to seek the Republican nomination.

The Pentagon rejected the report, calling it “ridiculous” and saying Hegseth would not run for president. The department said his priority was leading the US Department of War.

Hegseth also rejected the report in a post on X, describing it as “100% false.” He said NBC had been told that the report was untrue but had relied on anonymous sources.

The speculation follows Hegseth’s recent appearance at the Iowa State Fair, where he attended as a supporter of a Republican candidate and received a warm reception. Iowa traditionally plays an important role in the US presidential primary process, making appearances by potential Republican contenders closely watched for signs of future political ambitions.

The NBC report cited sources who said Hegseth and his wife believe he shares some characteristics with President Donald Trump, including an aggressive political style and willingness to address contentious social issues that could appeal to Trump’s political base.

A Republican political activist also described Hegseth to NBC as a figure who represents a form of masculinity that resonated with Trump’s male supporters during the 2024 election.

Hegseth’s reported political ambitions, if pursued, would place him among a potentially crowded field of Republican figures looking toward the 2028 presidential race. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are already widely discussed as possible contenders to succeed Trump, although neither has formally declared a campaign.