Heavy Clashes with Pakistani Forces Reported in Paktika

Pakistani border forces and armed fighters near a rugged mountainous border area, with smoke rising in the distance. Illustrative image; not a verified photograph of the reported clashed.

Heavy clashes between Afghan and Pakistani forces were reported in Paktika province near the Angoor Ada border area on Tuesday, with both sides reportedly using heavy weapons and some local residents fleeing their homes.

Clashes between Taliban fighters and Pakistani forces were reported on Tuesday in the Angoor Ada area of Barmal district in Afghanistan’s southeastern Paktika province, with local sources saying the fighting involved heavy weapons.

The sources told Khaama Press that the confrontation began after midday near the border and continued intensely. Residents in the area reportedly left their homes amid fears over the fighting. The number of people displaced was not immediately known.

There was no confirmed information about possible casualties or the cause of the confrontation. No official statements from either side were cited in the initial report, and the claims could not be independently verified.

The incident follows earlier clashes in the same border area. Reprts indicated on October 20 that fighting between Taliban and Pakistani forces in Barmal and Angoor Ada continued for several hours after starting late on October 19. Both sides reportedly used heavy weapons, and some residents fled their homes overnight.

The latest reported fighting comes amid persistent tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, whose relations have been strained by cross-border attacks and disputes over armed groups operating in the region.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan of allowing the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), to operate from Afghanistan territory. The Afghan authorities deny responsibility for attacks inside Pakistan and have rejected Islamabad’s accusations.

Reuters has reported that disputes over militancy and cross-border security have contributed to repeated escalations between the two sides.