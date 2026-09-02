Harry Potter TV Reboot Unveils First Trailer, Introducing a New Generation of Hogwarts Stars

HBO has released the first official trailer for its highly anticipated Harry Potter television reboot, giving fans their first extended look at a new cast, familiar Hogwarts locations and scenes that closely follow J.K. Rowling’s original novel ahead of the series’ premiere later this year.

The trailer introduces Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, marking the beginning of a new adaptation of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. HBO says the reboot is designed as a long-form television series, with each season adapting one of Rowling’s seven books.

The footage revisits some of the franchise’s most iconic moments, including Harry’s arrival at Hogwarts, the Sorting Hat ceremony, Quidditch matches and encounters with magical creatures. It also teases scenes and storylines from the first novel that were not included in the original 2001 film, signaling a more faithful adaptation of the books.

The trailer also offers the first extended look at the new actors portraying Hogwarts’ legendary professors. John Lithgow appears as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu takes on the role of Severus Snape, Janet McTeer plays Minerva McGonagall and Nick Frost stars as Rubeus Hagrid, alongside a new cast of students and supporting characters.

HBO has largely kept Lord Voldemort out of the trailer, suggesting the character’s appearance will be saved for later episodes in the first season. The series is expected to expand on characters and plotlines that received limited screen time in the film franchise, while maintaining the core story of Harry’s first year at Hogwarts.

The Harry Potter reboot is one of HBO’s biggest productions to date and is planned as a multi-year adaptation of the bestselling fantasy series. Filmed at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the United Kingdom, the series is scheduled to premiere globally on HBO and HBO Max on December 25, 2026.