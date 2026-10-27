Harry Kane holds the 2026 men’s Ballon d’Or trophy at the London Palladium.

Harry Kane won the men’s Ballon d’Or on Monday in London, becoming the first Englishman in 25 years to receive football’s most prestigious individual award after a prolific season with Bayern Munich and England.

The 33-year-old England captain scored 73 goals in 65 appearances for club and country during the 2025-26 season, helping Bayern secure domestic honours and strengthening his position among the world’s leading forwards. Kylian Mbappé finished second in the voting, followed by Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal in third place. Reuters reported that Kane’s victory ended England’s wait for the men’s award since Michael Owen won it in 2001.

The ceremony took place at the London Palladium, marking the first time the Ballon d’Or awards have been held in England. The event also commemorated the 70th anniversary of the prize, first awarded in 1956 to English footballer Stanley Matthews. UEFA confirmed Kane’s victory and listed him ahead of Mbappé and Yamal in the final standings.

Kane said representing England and bringing the award back to his home country made the achievement particularly special. He also credited his move from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich in 2023 as an important step in his career.

Putellas wins third women’s Ballon d’Or

Alexia Putellas celebrates winning the women’s award for the third time.

Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas won the women’s Ballon d’Or for the third time, adding to her previous victories in 2021 and 2022. She was recognised for her role in Barcelona’s successful campaign before moving to London City Lionesses.

According to TheAssociated Press, Putellas helped Barcelona win several trophies, including the Women’s Champions League, before her move to England. Her latest award returned her to the top of women’s football after injuries and competition from other leading players in recent seasons.

Yamal wins third consecutive young-player award

Although Yamal missed out on the main men’s prize, the Barcelona winger won the men’s Young Talent of the Year award for the third consecutive year.

Mbappé, who enjoyed another productive season for Real Madrid and France, finished second in the Ballon d’Or voting. Yamal placed third, ahead of several other leading players in the final rankings.

The awards also recognised achievements across men’s and women’s football. Spain national team coach Luis de la Fuente won the men’s Coach of the Year award, while Barcelona coach Pere Romeu received the women’s coaching honour.

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón won the men’s goalkeeper award, while Barcelona’s Cata Coll received the women’s goalkeeper prize. Paris Saint-Germain was named men’s Club of the Year, and Barcelona won the corresponding women’s award. Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka received the Sócrates Award for humanitarian work. UEFA’s full list of winners provides the complete results.

Kane’s victory capped a landmark night for English football and highlighted a season in which his goalscoring record helped him surpass a strong field of international contenders.