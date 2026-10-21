Russian and Uzbek military forces conduct the joint “Cooperation 2026” military exercise at the Termez training ground near the Afghanistan border.

Russian and Uzbek forces have begun a seven-day joint military exercise near Afghanistan’s northern border, practising operations against armed groups in border areas.

The exercise, named Cooperation-2026, is scheduled to run from October 20 to 27 at the Termez military training ground in Uzbekistan, according to the supplied report. The drills involve mountain units, reconnaissance and combat drones, and military helicopters.

Russian troops reportedly travelled more than 300 kilometres through mountainous areas of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan before deploying to the training ground. After arriving, they began technical preparations, equipment maintenance and other activities ahead of the exercise’s active phase.

The stated objective is to improve coordination between Russian and Uzbek forces in detecting and neutralising small illegal armed groups operating in border regions. The scenarios are designed to test the participating forces’ ability to respond to potential cross-border security threats.

The reported equipment includes reconnaissance and combat drones, ground-based robotic systems and Mi-24 attack helicopters. These assets are expected to be used in training scenarios involving surveillance and strikes against designated targets.

The drills are taking place near Afghanistan, where neighbouring countries have raised concerns about regional security and the possible spread of militant activity across borders.

The exercise also reflects security cooperation between Moscow and Tashkent, as both countries train their forces to respond to armed incursions and other potential threats in border areas.