Former president of Afghanistan.

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai has renewed calls for the reopening of schools and universities to girls, saying Afghanistan cannot achieve progress and self-reliance unless all its citizens have access to education.

In a post on X marking World Science Day for Peace and Development on November 10, Karzai said Afghanistan, like other societies, needed science and knowledge to overcome its challenges and develop. He argued that the country could address its problems without relying on foreign assistance only if every citizen had access to education.

Karzai called on the authorities to reopen schools and universities to girls as soon as possible, saying the country’s progress and prosperity depended on educating its younger generation.

The appeal comes as Afghanistan remains the only country where girls are barred from secondary and higher education. The Taliban authorities have kept girls’ schools closed beyond Grade 6 since 2021 and prohibited women from attending universities in December 2022.

The appeal coincided with World Science Day for Peace and Development, observed annually on November 10. UNESCO says the day highlights science’s role in society and its contribution to peaceful and sustainable development.

The restrictions have left more than 2.6 million Afghan girls without access to secondary education since 2021, according to a joint report by UNESCO and UNICEF published on November 4. Afghanistan remains the only country in the world where girls and women are formally barred from education beyond the primary level.

The same report found that 53 percent of primary-school-age children in Afghanistan were also outside formal education, highlighting wider challenges facing the country’s education system.

Karzai’s latest statement adds to repeated appeals by Afghan public figures and international organisations for the restrictions to be lifted. UNESCO and UNICEF have described access to education as a fundamental right and called for girls and women to be allowed to continue their studies