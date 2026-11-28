A member of the Hamas-run Palestinian civil defense douses the flames on a car that was targeted in an Israeli strike in Gaza City on November 23, 2026. (Omar AL-QATTAA/AFP)

The last surviving son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya escaped an Israeli air strike targeting his family in Gaza, while separate Israeli attacks killed four Palestinians across the enclave on Friday, November 27.

Al Jazeera reported on Friday, November 27, citing Hamas officials and Reuters, that Izzeldeen al-Hayya, 29, and his family survived the early-morning strike. Several relatives were wounded, including the Hamas leader’s daughter-in-law, according to Hamas sources.

Basem Naim, a Hamas official, described Izzeldeen as al-Hayya’s last surviving son. Four of his brothers have previously been killed in Israeli attacks: Hamza in 2008, Osama in 2014, Humam in September 2025 and Azzam in May 2026.

Humam, Izzeldeen’s twin brother, was killed in an Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar in September 2025. Khalil al-Hayya narrowly escaped that attack while participating in negotiations. He was named head of Hamas in July 2026.

Hamas condemned Friday’s attack, describing it as an attempt to assassinate the group leader’s son and target his family. The group linked the strike to threats previously made against al-Hayya by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz and accused Israel of undermining the October 2025 ceasefire agreement.

Meanwhile, Israeli attacks continued in other parts of Gaza, killing four Palestinians and injuring several others.

In northern Gaza, a drone strike hit a vehicle in the Bir al-Naaja area, west of the Jabalia refugee camp, killing a Palestinian identified by the Wafa news agency as Khaled Assaf. Several others were wounded in the attack.

In Rafah, Civil Defence teams recovered the bodies of three Palestinians following an attack near Muawiya Mosque on al-Bahr Street. Two other people were rescued with injuries, Wafa reported.

Israeli army gunfire also wounded a Palestinian child in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis. Medical sources and witnesses told Wafa that Israeli forces repeatedly opened fire towards tents sheltering displaced Palestinians from positions near the eastern Yellow Line.

The attacks followed Israeli raids on Thursday, November 26, which killed 10 Palestinians, including a senior education official, according to Al Jazeera.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Israeli violations of the October 2025 ceasefire had killed at least 1,705 Palestinians and wounded 6,163 others since the agreement took effect. The ministry also reported that at least 74,772 Palestinians had been killed in Gaza since the war began in October 2023.

Separately, Hamas rejected Israeli military allegations that the group had used a building inside Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City as an interrogation centre. The Israeli military and Shin Bet made the allegations on Thursday, claiming Hamas had conducted military activities within the hospital complex.

The Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, which oversees the hospital, said it had no knowledge of any secret interrogation facility on its premises. Hamas accused Israel of making unsubstantiated allegations as part of what it described as a campaign against medical facilities in Gaza.