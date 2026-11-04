Hakeem Jeffries speaking at a news conference at the US Capitol, with the House chamber or Capitol building in the background.

Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader in the US House of Representatives, is poised to become the chamber’s next speaker after Democrats secured a majority in the midterm elections.

If elected, Jeffries would make history as the first Black American to serve as speaker of the House, one of the most powerful positions in the US government. Reuters reported on Wednesday, November 4, that his party’s victory has put him on course for the role.

However, he must first secure the support of a majority of House members in a formal vote when the new Congress convenes in January.

The speaker is the leader of the House and stands second in the presidential line of succession, after the vice-president. The position also carries considerable influence over the chamber’s legislative agenda, committee assignments and oversight activities.

A Democratic majority would give Jeffries control of House committees and the authority to pursue investigations into the Trump administration. Democrats have indicated they intend to scrutinise the president’s policies and the conduct of officials in his administration.

Jeffries has previously called for investigations into what he described as an unprecedented level of corruption under Trump. The Democratic leadership is also expected to focus on issues including the cost of living and healthcare.

Despite gaining control of the House, Democrats would face significant limits in advancing their legislative agenda. Trump retains presidential veto powers, while Republicans’ position in the Senate could block or delay Democratic-backed legislation.

Reuters has noted that a Democratic-controlled House could use its investigative and subpoena powers to increase scrutiny of the administration, but major policy changes would remain difficult without support from the Senate and the White House.

Jeffries, who represents New York’s 8th Congressional District, became the top House Democrat in 2022. He has led the party through its time in the minority and would become the first Democratic speaker since Nancy Pelosi if elected.