Haiti Gang Attack Kills at Least 47, More Than 50 Abducted: UN

At least 47 people were killed and more than 50 others abducted in a gang attack in Kenscoff, a community in the hills overlooking Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, the United Nations said.

The attack began late Sunday, when armed men entered the area, set homes on fire and attacked residents, according to the UN Integrated Office in Haiti. The UN said survivors were searching for missing relatives after the assault.

At least five children were among those killed, according to the UN. The UN also reported that 22 people who had sought shelter in a church were killed, although the circumstances surrounding those deaths require further confirmation.

A gang leader identifying himself as “Izo 2,” also known as “Didi,” reportedly threatened to kill hostages if security forces attacked gang members. The threat was directed at Haiti’s national police chief, Vladimir Paraison, according to reports.

The attack has renewed concerns about the ability of Haitian security forces and the international security mission supporting them to contain armed groups ahead of Haiti’s planned December 13 elections.

Kenscoff’s location above Port-au-Prince makes it strategically important because roads through the area provide access toward the capital and southern parts of the country. The UN has previously documented repeated gang attacks in Kenscoff and warned about the expansion of armed groups around the capital.

The latest violence comes as gangs continue to exert significant influence across parts of Port-au-Prince and other areas of Haiti. Reuters reported that the attack has forced residents to flee and raised fresh concerns about security ahead of the elections.

The United Nations has warned that Haiti’s security crisis has caused widespread displacement and placed additional pressure on already limited state and humanitarian resources.