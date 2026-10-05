Guterres to Visit Pakistan, Discuss US-Iran Mediation and Regional Issues

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to visit Pakistan from October 6 to 8 for talks with the country’s top leadership, with Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to mediate between the United States and Iran expected to feature prominently in discussions.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office, Guterres will meet President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, as well as senior military leadership. The visit comes at the invitation of Dar.

Guterres is expected to discuss regional and international developments, Pakistan’s role in supporting dialogue and mediation, and broader efforts to strengthen multilateral cooperation and international peace and security. Reports citing Pakistani officials said the U.S.-Iran conflict and Islamabad’s mediation efforts will be among the key issues on the agenda.

Pakistan has sought to maintain a diplomatic role in efforts to reduce tensions between Washington and Tehran. In June, President Zardari welcomed the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran, describing it as an important step toward reducing the conflict and its impact on regional stability, energy supplies and trade.

Guterres will also visit the headquarters of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in Islamabad and receive a briefing from Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority. The disaster-management visit will recall his previous trip to Pakistan in 2022, when he visited areas devastated by major floods.

The visit also comes as relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan face renewed tensions. On October 1, Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Kunar and Helmand provinces killed at least 10 civilians, most of them children, and injured nine others, according to the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan. Pakistan said the strikes targeted militant hideouts and claimed 22 militants were killed.

UNAMA has called for de-escalation, dialogue and respect for international law, saying cross-border violence has caused more than 1,100 civilian deaths and injuries in Afghanistan so far this year. The European Union has also urged both sides to exercise restraint and protect civilians.

Guterres’ visit comes in the final months of his tenure as UN secretary-general. His second and final term ends on December 31, 2026, with his successor due to take office on January 1, 2027.