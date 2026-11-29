UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on the international community to take concrete action to end Palestinian suffering, halt Israel’s occupation and support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

In a message marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on Sunday, November 29, Guterres said Palestinians had the right to dignity, justice and self-determination, stressing that international solidarity must go beyond witnessing their suffering.

“Solidarity must mean more than bearing witness to suffering. It must mean acting to end it, and putting a stop to the unlawful occupation,” Guterres wrote in a statement published on the United Nations website.

He urged governments and the international community to prevent further violence and destruction in Gaza, ensure unhindered humanitarian access and provide the necessary support for the territory’s recovery and reconstruction.

The UN chief also called for an end to violence by Israeli settlers, the expansion of Israeli settlements, demolitions of Palestinian homes, forced displacement and land seizures across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. He warned against moves towards annexation of Palestinian territory.

Guterres said lasting peace in the Middle East could not be achieved without recognising the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination. He reaffirmed the United Nations’ commitment to a two-state solution, under which Israel and Palestine would exist as two independent, sovereign and democratic states, living alongside each other in peace and security.

Under the proposed framework, the borders of both states would be based on the pre-1967 lines, in accordance with international law, UN resolutions and previous agreements. Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, would form integral parts of a Palestinian state, with Jerusalem serving as the capital of both countries.

The UN secretary-general also called for a future in which Palestinian children could attend school without fear, families would no longer face displacement and Palestinians could exercise their right to national independence and sovereignty.

He stressed that both Palestinians and Israelis were entitled to peace, justice, security and human dignity.

The message comes more than a year after a ceasefire took effect in Gaza in October 2025. However, the UN says the humanitarian situation remains fragile, with civilians continuing to face violence, displacement and the consequences of widespread destruction. Israeli settlement expansion and settler violence in the West Bank have also continued to threaten Palestinian communities and undermine prospects for a lasting political settlement.

The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is observed annually on November 29. The date marks the adoption of UN General Assembly Resolution 181 in 1947, which proposed dividing British-ruled Palestine into separate Arab and Jewish states, with Jerusalem under a special international regime. Nearly eight decades later, Palestinian statehood and a lasting settlement remain unresolved.