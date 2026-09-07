Guterres Calls for Immediate Lifting of UN Work Ban on Women in Afghanistan

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called on the Taliban to immediately lift their ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations, warning that the restriction undermines humanitarian operations and violates international law as it enters its second year.

In a statement issued ahead of the first anniversary of the ban, Guterres urged the Taliban to ensure the safe and unrestricted access of Afghan women employed by the United Nations to their workplaces across the country.

The appeal comes one year after the Taliban prohibited Afghan women from working in all U.N. offices and agencies operating in Afghanistan, a decision announced on Sept. 7, 2025. The ban marked a significant expansion of restrictions imposed on Afghan women since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021.

U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said Guterres also called on the Taliban to remove all restrictions imposed on Afghan women and girls and to support their full, equal and meaningful participation in every aspect of Afghanistan society.

“The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned by the Taliban’s discriminatory policies against women and girls,” Dujarric said, adding that the measures affect virtually every aspect of their lives, including employment, education and public participation.

Guterres said restrictions preventing women from participating fully in public life, education and many professions violate their fundamental rights and pose a major obstacle to Afghanistan’s economic development, long-term stability and reintegration into the international community.

The U.N. chief also said the ban is inconsistent with international law, including the U.N. Charter, and weakens the organization’s ability to deliver life-saving humanitarian assistance and other essential services at a time when humanitarian needs in Afghanistan remain among the highest in the world.

According to the United Nations, millions of Afghans continue to rely on humanitarian assistance for food, healthcare and protection services. U.N. agencies have repeatedly warned that the exclusion of Afghan women from humanitarian work has made it significantly more difficult to reach women and girls, particularly in conservative communities where female aid workers are essential for delivering assistance.