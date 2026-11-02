UN Secretary-General António Guterres speaks to journalists at a United Nations event, marking the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

UN Chief António Guterres says at least 34 journalists have been killed worldwide over the past year, urging governments to investigate attacks on media workers and prosecute those responsible.

In a message marking the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists on Monday, November 2, Guterres said journalists continued to face harassment, surveillance, legal action, physical attacks and imprisonment simply for doing their jobs.

“Six of every seven such killings go unpunished,” he said, adding that the rate of impunity in conflict settings was close to 100 per cent.

“Across the world, journalists continue to pay an outrageous price for telling the truth,” Guterres said, stressing that their work was essential to keeping the public informed and holding those in power accountable.

He said nothing should obstruct journalists from carrying out their work, which he described as fundamental to human rights, democracy and the rule of law. He called for every case to be investigated, perpetrators to be prosecuted and online attacks against journalists to be stopped.

The warning comes amid continuing concerns over the safety of journalists, particularly in conflict zones, where media workers face killings, surveillance, arbitrary detention and other forms of intimidation.

According to UNESCO, more than 1,600 journalists were killed worldwide between 2006 and 2025, with nearly six in seven cases remaining judicially unresolved. The organisation has warned that impunity encourages further violence and weakens efforts to protect press freedom.

UNESCO’s figures also show that 189 journalists were killed in 2024 and 2025, with 67 per cent of the killings occurring in conflict zones. Fifty journalists were killed by drones across six conflict zones during the two-year period, highlighting the growing risks posed by new technologies and weapons.

The International Federation of Journalists, meanwhile, said 15 journalists and media workers had been killed in connection with their work during 2026 as of late October. The figures reflect different reporting periods and monitoring methods.

The International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists is observed annually on November 2. The United Nations General Assembly established the day in 2013 to draw attention to violence against journalists and the widespread failure to bring those responsible to justice.

Guterres said some progress had been made since the launch of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity in 2012. In countries not experiencing armed conflict, the impunity rate for crimes against journalists had fallen from 94 per cent to 77 per cent, according to the UN chief.

However, he said further action was needed to ensure journalists could report without fear and that attacks against them did not go unpunished.