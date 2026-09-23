Gunmen Kill Two Police Officers Guarding Polio Vaccination Team in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Gunmen killed two police officers assigned to protect a polio vaccination team in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, authorities said, a day after the government launched a nationwide campaign to immunize more than 31 million children against the disease.

The attack took place in Nushki district, where armed assailants opened fire on police officers providing security for health workers administering oral polio vaccines in a residential neighborhood. Local police said the vaccination team was inside a house immunizing children when the shooting occurred, and none of the health workers or children were injured.

The officers were escorting frontline vaccination workers as part of heightened security measures routinely deployed during Pakistan’s polio immunization campaigns, which have repeatedly been targeted by militant groups over the past decade.

Authorities said the attackers fled the scene immediately after the shooting. No group has claimed responsibility, and security forces have launched an investigation and search operation in the area.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack, describing it as an assault on both law enforcement personnel and the country’s efforts to protect children from a preventable disease. He vowed that those responsible would be brought to justice.

Attacks on polio vaccination teams have become a persistent security challenge in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Pakistani Taliban militants and some separatist armed groups have previously targeted police escorts and health workers, accusing vaccination campaigns of serving foreign interests, claims repeatedly rejected by Pakistani authorities and international health organizations.

Pakistan began its latest week-long nationwide vaccination drive this week, aiming to reach more than 31 million children under the age of five across the country. The campaign is part of efforts to stop the transmission of wild poliovirus before the end of the year.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the only two countries where wild poliovirus transmission has not been eliminated. Health officials warn that continued insecurity, attacks on vaccination teams, misinformation and limited access to some communities remain major obstacles to eradicating polio in both countries.

The latest attack underscores the security risks facing health workers and police officers involved in vaccination campaigns, even as Pakistan intensifies efforts to eliminate one of the world’s last remaining reservoirs of wild poliovirus.