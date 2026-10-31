Three men have been sentenced to life imprisonment in a cow-slaughter case in Gujarat. The court’s 76-page judgment cited the Manusmriti, the Vedas and other Hindu scriptures.

A court in India’s Gujarat state has sentenced three men to rigorous life imprisonment in a cow-slaughter case involving the seizure of 277 kilograms of meat, while citing Hindu religious scriptures in its judgment.

The Kalol sessions court in Gandhinagar district also fined each convicted man 300,000 Indian rupees. The 76-page judgment, delivered on October 26, referred to the Manusmriti, the Vedas and other Hindu texts to explain the religious and cultural significance of cows.

The men were identified as Vasim Qureshi, Mohammad Rafiq Qureshi and Asfak Bahelim. The court convicted them under provisions of the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act and related animal-protection legislation.

According to the prosecution, the case began after police raided a house in Jamla village on August 22, 2024. Officers reportedly recovered 277 kilograms of meat valued at approximately 55,400 rupees, along with equipment allegedly used for slaughter and vehicles said to have been involved in transporting the meat.

Prosecutors told the court that the accused had been involved in slaughtering cattle for financial gain and intended to sell the meat. The prosecution presented 54 witnesses and 18 documentary exhibits during the trial.

The defence challenged the collection, preservation and testing of the meat samples, as well as the handling of other seized evidence. However, the court rejected the objections and found the evidence sufficient to convict the three men, according to reports by The Indian Express.

Court refers to Hindu religious texts

In its judgment, Additional Sessions Judge Brijeshkumari Rameshwarsinh Rajput cited the Manusmriti and Vedic texts while discussing the status of cows in Hindu religious tradition.

The ruling described the cow as the “mother of the universe” and said that Hindu scriptures regard cattle protection as a religious and cultural responsibility.

The judge also warned that cows could become extinct if those responsible for slaughtering them were not punished in accordance with the law.

The three men each received a life sentence and a fine of 200,000 rupees under the principal cow-protection charge. They were also sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined an additional 100,000 rupees each under another provision. The prison terms will run concurrently, bringing the total fine for each man to 300,000 rupees.

Two other defendants were acquitted because the court found insufficient evidence against them. A sixth accused died while the case was being heard.

Gujarat has strict cow-protection laws

Gujarat has some of India’s strictest laws on cow slaughter. The state amended its animal-preservation legislation in 2017 to introduce life imprisonment as a possible punishment for cow slaughter, making it the first Indian state to prescribe the penalty for the offence.

The law also prohibits the sale, purchase, transportation and possession of beef, with separate prison terms and fines for violations.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi welcomed the verdict, saying the state would continue to enforce its cow-protection laws strictly.

The case comes amid wider debate in India over cow-protection laws, their enforcement and the social and legal consequences of restrictions on cattle slaughter and beef trade.