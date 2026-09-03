GHK-Cu Peptide: Current Research on Copper-Associated Cellular Signaling

Photo/.jamaicaobserver.com.

Glycyl-L-histidyl-L-lysine copper (GHK-Cu) is a naturally occurring copper-binding tripeptide found in the human body that has attracted growing attention in biomedical research. Scientists are studying GHK-Cu because it may play a role in cellular communication, tissue repair, collagen production and the body’s response to oxidative stress. While laboratory studies have produced promising findings, researchers say its medical uses are still being investigated and have not been fully established.

GHK-Cu is made from three amino acids; glycine, histidine and lysine. When these three amino acids bind to a copper ion, they form the GHK-Cu peptide. Researchers have found this peptide naturally in human blood, saliva and urine, and studies suggest its levels gradually decline with age.

Scientists believe GHK-Cu acts as a cell signaling molecule. Cell signaling is the process cells use to communicate with one another, helping the body respond to injury, stress and changes in its environment. Instead of directly creating new tissue, GHK-Cu is believed to influence the biological signals that help cells repair and maintain tissues.

One of the main reasons researchers are interested in GHK-Cu is its possible connection to collagen, one of the body’s most important structural proteins. Collagen gives strength and support to skin, bones, tendons and connective tissues. Laboratory research suggests GHK-Cu may help regulate genes involved in collagen production and tissue remodeling, making it an important subject in skin and wound-healing research.

Scientists are also studying GHK-Cu’s role in the extracellular matrix, the network of proteins and molecules that surrounds and supports cells throughout the body. A healthy extracellular matrix helps tissues remain strong, flexible and organized. Early research suggests GHK-Cu may influence how this structural network is maintained and repaired.

Another major area of research involves oxidative stress. Oxidative stress occurs when harmful molecules, often called free radicals, build up faster than the body can neutralize them. Researchers are investigating whether GHK-Cu interacts with antioxidant pathways that help protect cells from damage and maintain a healthy cellular environment.

Modern studies have also linked GHK-Cu to gene expression. Scientists have reported that the peptide may influence genes involved in inflammation, tissue repair, antioxidant activity and cellular maintenance. This has made GHK-Cu a growing area of interest in regenerative biology and healthy aging research.

Researchers are further examining how GHK-Cu interacts with fibroblasts, the cells responsible for producing collagen and maintaining connective tissue. Understanding this relationship may help explain how tissues organize and repair themselves after injury.

In recent years, GHK-Cu has also become a topic of interest in brain research. Because copper is essential for normal brain function, scientists are studying whether copper-binding peptides such as GHK-Cu may influence neuronal signaling and help protect nerve cells under certain laboratory conditions. This research remains at an early stage.

Although interest in GHK-Cu continues to grow, scientists emphasize that most evidence comes from laboratory and animal studies, not large human clinical trials. More clinical research is needed to determine its safety, effectiveness and potential medical applications.

References:

[i] Pickart, L., & Margolina, A. (2018). Regenerative and protective actions of the GHK-Cu peptide in the light of the new gene data. International Journal of Molecular Sciences, 19(7), 1987. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms19071987

[ii] Maquart, F. X., Bellon, G., Chaqour, B., & Wegrowski, Y. (1993). In vivo stimulation of connective tissue accumulation by the tripeptide-copper complex glycyl-L-histidyl-L-lysine-Cu2+ in rat experimental wounds. Journal of Clinical Investigation, 92(5), 2368–2376. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI116834

[iii] Pickart, L. (2008). The human tri-peptide GHK and tissue remodeling. Journal of Biomaterials Science, Polymer Edition, 19(8), 969–988. https://doi.org/10.1163/156856208784909435

[iv] Canapp, S. O., Farese, J. P., Schultz, G. S., Gowda, S., Ishak, A. M., Swaim, S. F., Vangilder, J., & Lee-Ambrose, L. M. (2003). The effect of topical tripeptide-copper complex on healing of ischemic open wounds. Veterinary Surgery, 32(6), 515–523. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1532-950X.2003.00515.x

[v] Brewer, G. J. (2010). Risks of copper and iron toxicity during aging in humans. Chemical Research in Toxicology, 23(2), 319–326. https://doi.org/10.1021/tx900338d

DISCLAIMER – The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of The Khaama Press News Agency. We welcome opinions and submissions to Khaama Press Opinions/Exclusives – Please email them to info@khaama.com.