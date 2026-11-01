Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a Gen Z-led protest in Germany, with protesters and police facing off in a city street.

Youth-led demonstrations over education funding, living costs and compulsory military service were largely peaceful during the day before clashes broke out in several German cities.

Police used water cannons and pepper spray to disperse demonstrators after youth-led protests across Germany turned violent on Saturday, with shops looted in Frankfurt and clashes reported in several major cities.

Tens of thousands of people took part in demonstrations organised by the campaign group “Gen Z regelt” in more than 30 cities, including Frankfurt, Berlin, Cologne and Hamburg. Protesters called for better-funded schools, lower living costs and greater public investment, while opposing plans for compulsory military service.

The rallies were largely peaceful during the day, but violence broke out in some cities in the evening. In Frankfurt, masked groups smashed shop windows and looted stores along the Zeil shopping street. Police said protesters threw fireworks, stones and Molotov cocktails at officers and emergency workers. Officers responded with water cannons and pepper spray and arrested several people. Two firearms were seized after an attack on a gun shop.

Clashes were also reported in Cologne and Hamburg, where police used water cannons. Officers were attacked with bottles and fireworks, while barricades were set on fire in parts of Hamburg. Several police officers were injured, according to AFP.

Police estimates put participation in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin at up to 18,000 people, around half the figure cited by organisers. The campaign said its demonstrations addressed rising living costs, pressure on public services and concerns about young people being drawn into military service.

Hesse Interior Minister Roman Poseck condemned the violence in Frankfurt. The organisers said the clashes did not represent the aims of the demonstrations, which were part of a wider wave of youth-led protests across Europe.