Workers board up a Bulgari store in Berlin ahead of expected Gen Z protests on October 31, 2026. (Reuters/Annegret).

More than 160,000 people are expected to join youth-led demonstrations across Germany on Saturday, October 31, protesting rising living costs, education pressures and plans to revive compulsory military service.

The rallies, organised by the campaign group Gen Z regelt, are scheduled in 34 cities, including Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich, according to Reuters. The movement is calling for greater investment in education, lower living costs and an end to compulsory military service as young people voice concerns about their economic future.

The demonstrations follow a wave of youth-led protests across Europe this year. While student activism in Serbia contributed to political change, demonstrations in France have been accompanied by rioting, looting and attacks on police and property.

German authorities expect the rallies to remain largely peaceful but have warned that extremist groups could attempt to exploit the demonstrations. The Federal Interior Ministry said parts of the country’s far-left extremist scene and some groups linked to foreign extremist movements had joined efforts to mobilise support.

Roman Poseck, interior minister of the German state of Hesse, warned against violence similar to that seen in France.

“We all have those images from France in our minds; looting, burning houses, burning police vehicles, and attacks on police officers,” Poseck said, according to Reuters. “France must not be held up as a model in this regard.”

Some businesses along Berlin’s Kurfürstendamm shopping boulevard have boarded up their windows or planned to close early amid concerns about possible unrest.

However, organisers say the movement is focused on economic and social concerns facing younger generations. An 18-year-old protest speaker in Munich told Reuters that the government had responded to young people’s concerns by continuing cuts and placing further burdens on them.

The protests come as Germany faces economic challenges, pressure on public services and a shrinking working-age population. Students have also raised concerns about inadequate university facilities and insufficient public investment in education.

Germany’s national school student organisation, BSK, has distanced itself from the campaign group while saying that students’ concerns are legitimate. It plans to hold a separate protest day on November 20.