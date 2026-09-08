Germany Finds 21 Explosive Devices Near Power Grid as Sabotage Investigation Widens

German authorities have discovered a total of 21 improvised explosive devices near electricity infrastructure in eastern Germany as investigators expand a sabotage probe targeting the country’s power grid, prosecutors in the state of Saxony said.

The latest discoveries come as Germany faces growing concerns over attacks on critical infrastructure following a series of recent security incidents, including an alleged Russian-linked drone plot at Leipzig/Halle Airport.

In a joint statement issued Monday, Saxony police and prosecutors said investigators found nine additional homemade explosive devices near high-voltage power transmission lines in the Görlitz district, close to Germany’s border with Poland. The newly discovered devices raised the total number recovered in the area to 21.

Authorities said bomb disposal teams safely secured and neutralized the explosives. Investigators are examining whether the devices were intended to damage electricity transmission infrastructure and disrupt power supplies.

The investigation follows several acts of suspected sabotage targeting Germany’s electricity network over the past week. German police are searching for a man who claimed responsibility for attacks on power infrastructure in a series of letters sent to media outlets and authorities.

According to prosecutors, the investigation intensified after police discovered materials resembling explosives during a search of the suspect’s residence. The man remains at large, and authorities have launched a nationwide manhunt.

The incidents have heightened concerns about the vulnerability of Germany’s critical infrastructure amid an increase in suspected sabotage and espionage activities.

The power-grid investigation comes days after German officials accused Russia of involvement in an attempted drone attack near Leipzig/Halle Airport.

German authorities said an explosive-laden drone was discovered near a Ukrainian cargo aircraft at the airport in early August and was safely defused. Berlin has said evidence points to individuals linked to Russian state institutions, an allegation Moscow has denied.

In response, Germany announced plans to close Russia’s consulate in Bonn and pursue additional diplomatic and sanctions measures against Moscow.

Authorities also investigated a fire at an electrical substation in Berlin early Monday amid fears it could be connected to the recent sabotage campaign. However, preliminary findings indicate the blaze was caused by a technical malfunction, not a deliberate attack.