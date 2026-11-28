Germany deported more than 200 Afghan refugee to Afghanistan.

Germany deported 219 Afghan nationals to Afghanistan between January and October 2026, as Berlin expands its deportation policy to include individuals without criminal convictions.

German media reported on Saturday, November 27, that the deportations took place during the first 10 months of this year. The figures also show that Germany issued final deportation orders against 337 Afghan nationals between January 2025 and September 2026, of whom 172 were still in the country at the end of September.

The latest figures highlight the expansion of Germany’s migration policy towards Afghan nationals, following the resumption of deportations to Afghanistan after the Taliban returned to power in August 2021.

Germany initially focused on deporting Afghan nationals convicted of serious crimes or considered security threats. However, the government announced a broader approach in July 2026, allowing authorities to pursue the deportation of other Afghan nationals whose asylum applications had been rejected and who no longer had legal permission to remain in Germany.

The policy has raised concerns among refugee rights organisations and opposition politicians, particularly over the inclusion of people without criminal convictions.

According to a German government response to a parliamentary inquiry published in September, 488 Afghan nationals had been referred to the Federal Police for deportation assistance between July 8 and September 18. Of these, 267, or approximately 55 percent, had no criminal convictions, according to the government figures cited in the parliamentary inquiry.

Germany’s Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has defended the expanded policy, saying that individuals whose asylum applications have been rejected and who are required to leave the country must expect deportation if they do not depart voluntarily.

The German government has also acknowledged cooperation with Taliban representatives on technical arrangements, including verifying the identities of Afghan nationals and issuing travel documents to facilitate their return. Berlin maintains that these contacts do not amount to formal recognition of the Taliban administration.

The policy has faced criticism from refugee advocates, who warn that returning Afghan nationals could expose some individuals to security and human rights risks under Taliban rule.

Germany’s decision to broaden deportations comes amid wider European discussions about returning Afghan nationals whose asylum applications have been rejected, with several governments examining ways to increase cooperation on migration and repatriation.