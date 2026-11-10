Photo: Elsa Rancel/Ouest-France/IMAGO

Germany has condemned cyberattacks targeting supermarket refrigeration systems in France after French authorities attributed the operation to an Iranian cyber unit affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), escalating diplomatic tensions between European governments and Tehran.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry described the attacks as unacceptable and said Berlin had repeatedly urged Iran to end its destabilising activities. The condemnation followed France’s announcement that its investigation had linked the cyber operation to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

France said the attacks were carried out overnight on October 11-12, remotely manipulating refrigeration systems at more than 700 supermarket locations across the country. The disruption caused temperatures to rise, spoiled fresh and frozen food and forced retailers to discard large quantities of perishable products.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said the attack was carried out by the IRGC’s Shahid Kaveh cyber unit, describing it as an unprecedented act of sabotage against French interests. France’s national cybersecurity agency also attributed the operation to the group, which is affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard’s Electronic and Cyber Center.

According to the Associated Press, the attack affected approximately 700 of France’s 10,000 supermarkets. Hackers remotely manipulated refrigeration systems, pushing temperatures as high as 50 degrees Celsius for about six hours. The incident caused some equipment to catch fire and forced stores to dispose of fresh and frozen food. The Intermarché supermarket chain reported losses of tens of millions of euros in a single day.

Following the findings, France summoned Iran’s ambassador to formally protest the incident and announced plans to seek European Union sanctions against individuals and entities responsible. Paris prosecutors also opened a judicial investigation into suspected organised cybercrime carried out in the interests of a foreign power and sought international arrest warrants for the alleged leader of the Shahid Kaveh unit and two deputies.

The incident has heightened concerns about cyberattacks targeting essential infrastructure and public services across Europe. Similar disruptions involving supermarket refrigeration systems have been reported in Sweden, Belgium, Luxembourg, Ireland and Estonia, while a separate attempt to manipulate temperatures at French blood banks was reportedly thwarted. Authorities have not established that all these incidents are connected.

The German condemnation adds to diplomatic pressure on Tehran as France seeks a coordinated European response. The allegations also raise wider concerns about the vulnerability of food distribution networks and other essential services to cyber operations.