Germany at Risk of Violent Conflict With Russia, Intelligence Chief Warns

Germany faces a growing risk of being drawn into a violent conflict with Russia as Moscow intensifies what German intelligence describes as an increasingly aggressive “shadow war” against European democracies, the head of Germany’s foreign intelligence service warned Monday.

Martin Jaeger, president of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND), told lawmakers during an annual public hearing of Germany’s intelligence chiefs that the confrontation with Russia had entered a “new, more dangerous dimension.” He cited the attempted drone attack at Leipzig airport in August as one example of the growing threat, Reuters reported.

German authorities have repeatedly accused Russia of conducting a hybrid campaign involving cyberattacks, sabotage, espionage and drone operations. Berlin has also blamed Moscow for an attempted attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport involving a drone carrying explosives. Russia has denied the allegations and repeatedly rejected claims that it intends to attack NATO countries.

Jaeger said Russian intelligence services were becoming increasingly aggressive and that the threat of attacks against targets in Germany remained “real and present.” He warned that Moscow was closely watching Germany’s response and could increase pressure if it perceived hesitation in Berlin or other European capitals.

At the same time, Jaeger said the BND does not currently see indications of a large-scale Russian attack on NATO territory. He nevertheless warned that lower-level military activity, particularly in the Baltic region, remained a potential risk. German domestic intelligence chief Sinan Selen also warned of Russian willingness to conduct sabotage and assassinations, while military intelligence chief Martina Rosenberg said Germany’s armed forces faced threats from both external and internal actors.

The warnings come as Germany continues to provide strong political and military support to Ukraine. German intelligence officials have urged reforms to expand their agencies’ ability to respond to cyberattacks, sabotage and other hostile operations. The government is considering legislation aimed at strengthening intelligence capabilities amid the changing security environment.

Russia, meanwhile, has rejected the suggestion that it is preparing an attack on Germany or other NATO members. President Vladimir Putin said last week that Moscow had no intention of attacking anyone but would respond if Russia itself came under attack.

The German intelligence assessment highlights growing concern in Europe that Russia’s activities below the threshold of conventional warfare could escalate into a direct military confrontation. Berlin’s warnings also come as European governments seek to strengthen deterrence while continuing their support for Ukraine.