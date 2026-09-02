Germany Accuses Russia of Attempted Explosive Drone Attack at Leipzig Airport

Germany has accused Russia of orchestrating an attempted attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport involving a drone loaded with explosives, saying intelligence and police investigations point to the involvement of people acting on behalf of Russian state entities.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said Tuesday that investigators had identified similarities between the drone’s configuration, components, explosives and detonator and equipment previously associated with Russian hybrid operations and the war in Ukraine. He said the operation appeared to have involved a high degree of technical expertise and planning.

The drone was discovered on the evening of Aug. 4 near a Ukrainian cargo aircraft at Leipzig/Halle Airport, a major freight hub that also supports logistics for Ukraine. The explosive device was defused by security forces. German authorities have described the incident as a serious threat to the country’s transport and logistics infrastructure.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Berlin would close Russia’s consulate general in Bonn effective Sept. 18. Germany will also terminate the agreement governing the Russian House cultural centre in Berlin, tighten entry controls for Russian nationals and push for additional European Union sanctions against individuals linked to what it describes as Russian hybrid attacks.

The measures mark a significant escalation in diplomatic pressure between Berlin and Moscow. German officials have said the Leipzig incident forms part of a broader pattern of suspected Russian sabotage and other hybrid operations targeting European countries.

Russia has rejected the accusation. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow would respond to Germany’s “anti-Russian” measures, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Germany had not provided evidence to substantiate its claims. President Vladimir Putin also accused Germany of fabricating evidence to blame Moscow.

The European Union has backed Germany and is considering further sanctions against Russian individuals. EU officials have warned of a growing pattern of suspected Russian hybrid activity across Europe while seeking to avoid a direct military escalation with Moscow.

Leipzig/Halle Airport is particularly sensitive because Ukrainian Antonov transport aircraft regularly use the facility and the airport serves as an important logistics hub for military and other support to Ukraine.