German Police Investigate Death of Afghan Woman in Hamburg; Husband Arrested After Confession

German police have arrested a 40-year-old Afghan man on suspicion of murdering his wife in Hamburg after he walked into a police station and confessed to the killing, according to German media.

The incident occurred Thursday morning in Hamburg’s Barmbek district. Police said the man entered Precinct 31 at around 8:30 a.m. local time and told officers that he had killed his wife at their nearby apartment.

Officers were immediately dispatched to the residence, where they found the woman critically injured. Emergency responders attempted to save her life before she was transported to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

German newspaper Bild reported that investigators believe the woman died from strangulation. Authorities have not publicly confirmed the exact cause of death, saying forensic examinations are continuing.

Police detained the suspect at the station without incident. The homicide unit has taken over the investigation, while prosecutors are seeking a warrant for murder as the inquiry moves forward.

Investigators have sealed off the apartment building and collected forensic evidence throughout the day. Authorities have not released the identities of either the suspect or the victim, in line with German privacy laws.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the killing and said investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the couple’s relationship and the events leading up to the woman’s death.

The case comes as German authorities continue to investigate domestic violence and femicide cases across the country. Police statistics have shown that women are disproportionately the victims of intimate-partner violence, prompting renewed calls for stronger protection measures for victims of domestic abuse.