Opposition supporters take part in a protest march marking the second anniversary of demonstrations that erupted after the government’s decision to suspend European Union accession talks, in Tbilisi, Georgia, November 28, 2026. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Tens of thousands rallied in Tbilisi on Saturday, demanding renewed European Union accession efforts and fresh elections amid mounting political tensions.

Demonstrators filled the Georgian capital’s main square, waving Georgian and EU flags on the second anniversary of the government’s decision to suspend efforts to open EU membership negotiations until 2028. The rally was organised by pro-European activists and five opposition parties that are facing a government-backed legal bid to ban them.

According to a report published by Euronews on November 29, protesters also called for the release of detained demonstrators and an end to legislation they say restricts political opposition, independent media and civil society. The demands reflect a broader political crisis that has continued since late 2024.

The protests began on November 28, 2024, after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that his government would not pursue the opening of EU accession negotiations before 2028. The announcement followed months of growing tension over the government’s policies and its handling of the country’s European integration process.

The demonstrations were met with a police crackdown, arrests and increasingly restrictive measures. Despite the pressure, protests have continued, with demonstrators repeatedly demanding new parliamentary elections and the release of people detained during the unrest.

The human rights organisation Amnesty International said thousands of protesters had faced arbitrary detention and fines over the past two years, while hundreds had reported torture or other ill-treatment. More than 150 people had been imprisoned following trials that Amnesty described as unfair and politically motivated. Seven detained protesters were pardoned earlier in the week, AP reported. .

The political confrontation has intensified as the ruling Georgian Dream party pursues a case seeking to outlaw five major opposition parties. Georgia’s Constitutional Court began hearing the case last month and is expected to issue a ruling by June 2027. The proposed ban has drawn criticism from the European Parliament.

Kobakhidze, however, said on Friday that his government remained committed to EU membership and was ready to begin accession talks. He also called on the EU to change its approach to Georgia.

Georgia received EU candidate status in December 2023, but its accession process effectively stalled in 2024 amid concerns over democratic backsliding, the rule of law and restrictions on fundamental freedoms.

In its latest enlargement assessment, published on November 4, the European Commission said Georgia remained a candidate country in name only, accusing the authorities of undermining democratic principles, fundamental rights and civic space. It said the accession process would remain halted unless the government changed course and recommitted to the principles underpinning EU membership.

The protests highlight the widening gap between the Georgian government and demonstrators seeking closer integration with Europe, as the country’s political future and EU ambitions remain contested.