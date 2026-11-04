Geoffrey Hinton, a Nobel Prize-winning computer scientist widely regarded as one of the pioneers of artificial intelligence, has warned that AI could trigger a Chernobyl-like crisis in the near future.

In an interview with The Guardian published on November 3, Hinton said such an incident could resemble the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster in its impact, potentially involving an AI-enabled cyberattack on power infrastructure or an outage that disrupts the financial system for a week.

The 78-year-old scientist said a major incident might force governments to pay closer attention to the risks posed by increasingly powerful AI systems. He stressed that his comparison was about the scale of a potential crisis, not a nuclear accident.

Hinton also criticised technology executives, including OpenAI chief Sam Altman, Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, accusing them of prioritising competition and profits over safety. These were Hinton’s personal assessments, made amid an intensifying race among technology companies to develop more advanced AI models.

He called for an independent regulatory system similar to the US Food and Drug Administration, arguing that advanced AI models should undergo rigorous safety testing and demonstrate that their benefits outweigh potential harms before being released.

Hinton, who left Google in 2023 to speak more openly about AI risks, also warned that the technology could deepen economic inequality, increase unemployment and create wider social disruption if its development is not properly managed.

Despite his concerns, he said humanity might still be able to maintain control over AI, provided governments and technology companies make a substantial effort to address the risks.

Hinton received the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics, alongside John Hopfield, for foundational discoveries and inventions that enabled machine learning with artificial neural networks. His research helped establish the technological foundations of many AI systems used today.