Gaza Death Toll Since October Ceasefire Rises to 1,501, Health Officials Say

The number of Palestinians reported killed in Israeli attacks since the October 2025 ceasefire in Gaza has risen to 1,501, according to the territory’s Health Ministry, after three additional deaths were recorded.

Al Jazeera reported Thursday that two Palestinians recently died from wounds sustained in earlier Israeli attacks. The latest figures also showed 17 people injured over the previous 24 hours, bringing the reported number of wounded since the ceasefire to 5,323.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said the bodies of approximately 840 people had also been recovered from beneath rubble or other locations during the same period. Rescue and recovery operations remain difficult in areas where buildings have been destroyed and emergency teams face access challenges.

The latest figures come nearly a year after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect in October 2025. Although the agreement was intended to halt the war and facilitate recovery, Israeli attacks have continued, with Palestinian health officials reporting a rising number of deaths and injuries.

A year after the agreement began, broader efforts to implement its provisions have made limited progress. Reuters reported continued Israeli military activity, stalled reconstruction and persistent humanitarian needs across the Gaza Strip.

The reported casualty figures are based on data released by Gaza’s Health Ministry and cited by media outlets. The figures have not been independently verified in every individual case.