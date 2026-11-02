Gautam Adani and Zhang Yiming featured in a business news image highlighting Asia’s richest person ranking.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has regained his position as Asia’s richest person, moving past ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming with an estimated net worth of $110 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Adani, the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, ranked 18th among the world’s wealthiest people as of October 29, Bloomberg data showed. His fortune rose by about $5.25 billion in a single day on gains in the market value of Adani Group companies.

Zhang, who founded TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, now ranks second in Asia with an estimated fortune of about $105 billion.

The shift reverses a change at the top of the regional rankings in mid-September, when Zhang overtook Adani to become Asia’s richest person for the first time. Bloomberg valued Zhang at $105.5 billion at the time, slightly ahead of Adani’s $104.8 billion.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, remains third in Asia with an estimated $77.3 billion, about $32.7 billion behind Adani.

Adani’s wealth comes mainly from his stakes in the Adani Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates, with interests in ports, airports, power, renewable energy, logistics, infrastructure and commodities. The group’s heavy investment in infrastructure and clean energy has made Adani one of India’s most prominent business figures.

Zhang’s fortune rests largely on the value of privately held ByteDance, which owns TikTok, its Chinese counterpart Douyin and the artificial intelligence chatbot Doubao. Because the company is not publicly listed, Bloomberg estimates his wealth from valuations by outside investors and applies a 10 percent discount to account for risk.

The top of Asia’s wealth table has changed hands several times this year. Adani overtook Ambani in April, when Bloomberg put his fortune at $92.6 billion against Ambani’s $90.8 billion. In June, Zhang passed Ambani to become Asia’s second-richest person, before overtaking Adani three months later.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index tracks the world’s 500 richest people and is updated daily based on stock prices, company valuations and other assets, so positions can shift quickly. Estimates also differ between trackers. In September, when Bloomberg valued Zhang at more than $105 billion, Forbes’ real-time list put his fortune at about $84 billion.

The contest reflects a broader shift in global wealth, as fortunes tied to technology and artificial intelligence rise alongside those built on infrastructure and energy.