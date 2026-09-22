G7 Urges Iran to End Support for Houthis, Warns of Threat to Global Trade

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) called on Iran to end its military support for Yemen’s Houthi movement, warning that Tehran’s backing of the group is fueling regional escalation and threatening international trade and global stability.

The joint statement was issued after G7 foreign ministers met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The ministers from the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan condemned the Houthis’ continued missile and drone attacks in Yemen and against Saudi Arabia, describing them as an unacceptable source of instability in the Middle East.

“We call on Iran to end its arming and support of the Houthis,” the G7 ministers said, adding that such assistance has created “a dangerous pattern of escalation” that risks undermining global commerce and maritime security.

The G7 also urged the Houthis to immediately halt all military operations, including threats and attacks against civilian shipping, and to return to the UN-led political process in good faith. The statement reaffirmed support for diplomatic efforts to achieve a negotiated settlement to Yemen’s conflict.

The appeal comes as Houthi attacks on Saudi territory and maritime routes have intensified in recent weeks, raising concerns about the security of the Bab al-Mandab Strait, one of the world’s most important shipping corridors connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. Western governments have warned that attacks on commercial vessels threaten global supply chains and energy markets.

Reuters has also reported that Iranian military support, including weapons, funding and tactical assistance, has played a significant role in strengthening the Houthis’ military capabilities during the conflict in Yemen, although Tehran has repeatedly denied directing Houthi military operations.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government and Saudi Arabia have accused Iran of supplying advanced missiles, drones and military advisers to the Houthis. Iran has consistently rejected those accusations, saying its support for the group is political rather than operational.

The renewed G7 warning reflects growing international concern that continued fighting in Yemen could further destabilize the Middle East, disrupt maritime trade routes and complicate broader diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions between Iran and Western countries during the UN General Assembly.