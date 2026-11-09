France has confirmed its participation, but the identities of all European representatives should not be assumed.

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) countries are meeting in Paris for two days of talks on ending the war in Ukraine, preventing further military escalation involving Iran and addressing wider international security concerns.

The meeting, which began on Monday, November 9, brings together ministers from the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, along with the European Union. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is attending both days of discussions, with Ukraine and the Middle East among the main priorities.

According to Reuters, European governments are expected to press Washington to ensure that any agreement to end Russia’s war against Ukraine includes credible security guarantees for Kyiv. Concerns have also grown over the possibility that Ukraine could be excluded from decisions affecting its territory and long-term security.

The Paris meeting coincides with US-mediated negotiations scheduled for November 10 and 11 in Abu Dhabi, where Russian and Ukrainian representatives are expected to meet US officials to discuss ending the war, post-war security arrangements and measures to reduce tensions. US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to participate.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has confirmed that European representatives, including France, will take part in the discussions. He said European countries would be well represented, signalling their intention to remain involved in diplomatic efforts over Ukraine’s future. Investing.

The G7 ministers are also expected to discuss Iran and the risk of further military escalation. European governments are concerned that renewed US military action could deepen instability in the Middle East, particularly amid disruptions to shipping routes and energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway is one of the world’s most important routes for international oil and gas shipments.

US President Donald Trump has said that Washington and Tehran are in contact and expressed confidence that an agreement could be reached. However, Rubio said diplomatic efforts had made limited progress, describing Iran’s demands as unacceptable. He also maintained that a nuclear-armed Iran would pose a serious threat to the United States and the wider world.

The discussions come at a sensitive time for Western allies, as they seek to coordinate their approaches to the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East while addressing differences over diplomacy, security guarantees and the future of regional stability.