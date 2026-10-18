France Protests Turn Violent as More Than 1,200 Arrested

photo/Reuters.

Protests over rising living costs, social inequality and deteriorating public services turned violent across France on Saturday, October 17, as demonstrators clashed with police, buildings were set on fire and shops were looted.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said around 1,200 people had been arrested, while more than 150 police officers were injured, according to official statements reported by Reuters.

The unrest affected several major cities. In Limoges, the historic city hall was set ablaze; in Marseille, demonstrators broke into the municipal building and defaced its walls with graffiti; and in Lyon, the city’s tourist office was set on fire. In Paris, police used tear gas to disperse crowds as shops, including clothing boutiques and mobile-phone stores, were looted. Although many people joined peaceful marches, smaller groups were involved in attacks on public buildings, businesses and police. Reuters reported that the unrest was among the most serious France had experienced in years.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez estimated that around 550,000 people took part in demonstrations nationwide, while the CGT trade union put the turnout at approximately 800,000. Lecornu condemned the violence, saying the government would not be intimidated by extremist groups and criminal acts.

President Emmanuel Macron also pledged that those responsible for attacks on public buildings and property would face prosecution. The demonstrations brought together students, workers, trade union activists and others angered by economic pressures and public-service cuts, Reuters reported.

The movement began last month at secondary schools in working-class areas north of Paris, where students protested teacher shortages and poor school facilities. The demonstrations subsequently broadened into a nationwide movement against the cost of living, inequality and government spending priorities. Protesters cited high fuel prices, inadequate educational resources and concerns about living standards. The scale of Saturday’s demonstrations also revived comparisons with France’s Yellow Vest movement, which previously mobilised people over fuel costs and economic inequality.

Police tactics have also come under scrutiny. French media reported that a person lost a hand after being injured while apparently attempting to pick up a stun grenade during the unrest. Authorities have faced scrutiny over alleged police violence, while police representatives have raised concerns about attacks on officers. The demonstrations came as Macron faces mounting economic and political pressure ahead of France’s 2027 presidential election. Investigations into the violence and allegations concerning police conduct remain important to establishing responsibility for individual incidents.