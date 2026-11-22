A protester holds a French flag as people march in Paris. [Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters]

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across France for a sixth consecutive weekend on Saturday, protesting rising living costs, economic inequality and deteriorating public services.

Reuters reported on Sunday, November 22, that the demonstrations brought together high school and university students, trade unions and activists from the Yellow Vests movement, as public discontent over economic and social conditions continued to spread.

According to France’s Interior Ministry, 82,500 people participated in demonstrations nationwide, including 21,500 in Paris. Organisers, however, estimated the turnout at 150,000, including 45,000 in the capital.

The latest figures represented a decline from the previous weekend. The Interior Ministry recorded 106,000 demonstrators across France on November 14, while organisers estimated the turnout at 200,000.

Despite the lower turnout, protesters continued to demand better wages, affordable housing, improved working conditions and stronger public services, particularly in education. Demonstrators also expressed concerns over rising prices, social inequality and police violence.

In Paris, thousands gathered at Place de la République before marching through the city. Protesters carried banners and flags representing student organisations, trade unions and the Yellow Vests movement. Some demonstrators staged symbolic displays highlighting what they described as the deterioration of public services, including education and social security.

The demonstrations initially emerged in mid-September, when high school students mobilised to demand better learning conditions, the renovation of school buildings and the recruitment of additional teachers. The movement subsequently expanded into a broader campaign involving labour unions and political activists, bringing together demands over the cost of living, public services and police conduct.

French authorities deployed approximately 70,000 security personnel nationwide to maintain public order and prevent violence during the demonstrations, Reuters reported.

Although most of the marches remained peaceful, sporadic incidents of violence were reported in several locations, including the southern city of Marseille. Previous demonstrations had also witnessed clashes and disorder, particularly during a major protest on October 17, when the Interior Ministry estimated that around 565,000 people had taken part.

The latest demonstrations coincided with the eighth anniversary of the Yellow Vests movement, which emerged in November 2018 in opposition to a proposed fuel tax increase. What began as a protest against rising fuel costs developed into a nationwide movement challenging economic inequality, the cost of living and government policies under President Emmanuel Macron.

Although participation has declined from earlier demonstrations, the continued mobilisation reflects persistent public concerns over purchasing power, social inequality and access to essential public services.