French police officers prepare for demonstrations in a major French city.

French authorities plan to deploy around 70,000 police officers nationwide on Saturday as concerns over street violence and unrest prompt heightened security measures ahead of demonstrations.

French media reported that authorities would support security forces with helicopters, armoured vehicles and water cannons. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said officials had identified online calls for looting shops and attacking public buildings and would take action against those responsible for violence.

Between 400,000 and 500,000 people are expected to participate in Saturday’s demonstrations, according to French media reports.

The security preparations come amid a dispute over restrictions on protests. Left-wing and Green parties have challenged government measures concerning some gatherings and changes to planned trade union march routes, filing an urgent appeal with France’s Council of State on Friday.

In Paris, trade unions have rejected a police proposal to change the route of their march and said they would proceed with their planned gathering at Place de la Bastille.

Student union representatives have also called for continued protests following a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace, stressing that talks with the government should lead to tangible results. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu is scheduled to meet student organisations on Monday.

Security restrictions have also been tightened in several cities, including Lyon, Limoges and Besançon.

Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin said 232 people had been jailed and more than 1,000 referred to judicial authorities following violence over the previous weekend. The government’s latest measures aim to prevent further looting and clashes as demonstrations continue.