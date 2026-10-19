Nationwide protests over the cost of living in Paris. Photo: Matthieu Rondel/AFP.

French authorities arrested nearly 2,400 people after nationwide protests over the cost of living and deteriorating public services escalated into clashes, arson and looting, prompting President Emmanuel Macron to condemn the violence.

The demonstrations took place on Saturday, October 17, drawing hundreds of thousands of people across France. The Interior Ministry estimated turnout at around 550,000, while the CGT trade union put the figure at approximately 800,000. Many participants marched peacefully, although violence broke out in several cities.

In Limoges, a fire severely damaged the city’s historic town hall. In Lyon, a tourist office was set ablaze, while shops were looted and clashes erupted between protesters and police in Paris and other cities.

The Interior Ministry said nearly 1,000 police officers and gendarmes were injured, including seven who were seriously hurt, according to reports published on Sunday. The number of arrests and injuries remained subject to updates as authorities continued investigating the unrest.

The protests reflected anger over rising living costs, government spending cuts and concerns about the quality of public services, particularly education. The demonstrations also followed weeks of student-led protests and broader opposition to the government’s economic policies.

In a televised address on Sunday, October 18, Macron condemned the violence, expressing what he described as the country’s “anger and shame” over the destruction. He said people responsible for looting and vandalism would be held accountable and indicated that local authorities could restrict some gatherings if necessary to protect public buildings and businesses.

Macron also stressed the need to distinguish between peaceful demonstrators with legitimate grievances and those who engaged in violence and looting. Government officials blamed radical left-wing groups and criminal elements for some of the unrest, although the protests involved people with a range of economic and social concerns.

The unrest has intensified political tensions ahead of France’s 2027 presidential election. Macron cannot seek a third consecutive term under France’s constitutional term limits, while Marine Le Pen, a prominent figure in the far-right National Rally party, remains a major political figure ahead of the election.