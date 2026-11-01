French riot police stand in formation facing masked demonstrators during a protest in Paris, with smoke from tear gas visible in the street.

France deployed 70,000 police and gendarmes for Halloween protests as demonstrations over living costs and public services continued across the country, with hundreds arrested.

French authorities deployed around 70,000 police officers and gendarmes on Saturday, October 31, to manage a third weekend of nationwide protests, as officials warned of possible violence during Halloween gatherings.

The demonstrations, involving students, trade unions and Yellow Vest activists, were driven by anger over rising living costs, education conditions, public services and government policies. Authorities had identified around 150 planned gatherings and warned that some groups might use Halloween masks to conceal their identities.

Despite the extensive security operation, clashes broke out after largely peaceful marches in Paris, Marseille and other cities. Masked demonstrators threw stones and incendiary devices at police, who responded with tear gas, stun grenades and baton charges. French authorities reported 565 arrests nationwide, while several police officers and gendarmes were injured.

The protests marked the third consecutive weekend of demonstrations. Around 320,000 people took part on October 31, according to figures reported by The Guardian, down from 410,000 the previous weekend, when the same number of security personnel had been deployed.

The unrest follows widespread looting and property damage during demonstrations on October 17. Fox News, citing France’s Chamber of Commerce, reported that losses to retailers from looting and damage had exceeded $1 billion, while some estimates including lost business revenue put the impact even higher.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez had described October 31 as a high-risk day for public order and promised a firm response to violence. Authorities had also restricted some demonstrations in city centres and warned against using face coverings to hide identities during unrest.

Labour unions and student groups have called for further demonstrations and a nationwide strike on November 5, saying frustration over wages, living costs and public services extends beyond the student movement that initially mobilised.